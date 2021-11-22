Short Interest in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Rises By 22.6%

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the October 14th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 921,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 502.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.58. 43,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,412. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NNN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

