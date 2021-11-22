Short Interest in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Drops By 30.3%

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 175,800 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the October 14th total of 252,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 409.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 129,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,355. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

