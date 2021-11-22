Short Interest in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Rises By 19.5%

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the October 14th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $732,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $976,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,951,000.

NDAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.84. 47,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,498. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76. NightDragon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $11.11.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

