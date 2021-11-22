Short Interest in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Declines By 20.3%

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the October 14th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PESI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,259. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $91.32 million, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PESI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

