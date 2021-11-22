Short Interest in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Decreases By 15.1%

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 187,900 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the October 14th total of 221,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PLDT by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in PLDT by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in PLDT by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in PLDT by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHI stock opened at $33.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PLDT has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.16.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

