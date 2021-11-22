Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Decreases By 20.7%

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the October 14th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

GZPFY traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.90. 8,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,329. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft alerts:

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The energy company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Company Profile

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.