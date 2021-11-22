Short Interest in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Declines By 14.5%

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the October 14th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ RWLK opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. ReWalk Robotics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 198.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 1,582,579.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 1,076,154 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 976,408 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the third quarter worth about $896,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 368.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 424,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 333,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the third quarter worth about $89,000. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RWLK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

