Short Interest in SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Declines By 22.0%

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 672,900 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the October 14th total of 863,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group started coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 1,092.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 169,369 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.68. 1,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,588. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $106.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.00.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

