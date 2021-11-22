Short Interest in Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) Grows By 29.9%

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the October 14th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.90. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SGHT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

In other Sight Sciences news, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 527,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $12,649,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.