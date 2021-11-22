Short Interest in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Declines By 23.7%

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 677,300 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the October 14th total of 887,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 423,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of SNN stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 374,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,603. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $46.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 86.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

