Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Declines By 14.5%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,589,700 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the October 14th total of 3,029,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 345.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWMAF opened at $7.20 on Monday. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

