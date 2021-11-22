Short Interest in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Grows By 25.8%

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 738,700 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the October 14th total of 587,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 272,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of analysts have commented on TFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $5.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $324.63. 3,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,328. Teleflex has a one year low of $318.19 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.86%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

