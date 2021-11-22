Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Expands By 20.3%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 288,300 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the October 14th total of 239,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 576.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNF opened at $15.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

