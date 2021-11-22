Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Expands By 20.3%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 288,300 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the October 14th total of 239,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 576.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TELNF opened at $15.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $18.45.
About Telenor ASA
