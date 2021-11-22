Short Interest in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Declines By 21.3%

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 217,800 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the October 14th total of 276,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,889. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 108.41 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $55.34 and a one year high of $91.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.41 and a 200 day moving average of $74.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.94.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

