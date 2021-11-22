Short Interest in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Drops By 26.2%

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the October 14th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXF. UBS Group AG raised its position in The Mexico Fund by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Mexico Fund by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

MXF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,812. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. The Mexico Fund has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

