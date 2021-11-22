Short Interest in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Increases By 17.5%

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the October 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:SWZ opened at $9.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.55. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 717.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 227,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,352 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

