Short Interest in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Increases By 17.5%

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the October 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE:SWZ opened at $9.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.55. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $10.10.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%.
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
