Short Interest in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Declines By 22.8%

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the October 14th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSIB. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,017,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,501,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,432,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 5,653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 712,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,937,000.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $10.21.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

