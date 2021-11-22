Short Interest in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Decreases By 14.8%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the October 14th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $206.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 258.71. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 271 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $59,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total value of $60,563,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 804,267 shares of company stock worth $232,735,002 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Upstart by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Upstart by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,164,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPST. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.55.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

