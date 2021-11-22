Showcase (SHO) Price Tops $0.0162

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $408,658.93 and approximately $82,459.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00073160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00089325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,250.62 or 0.07210919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,588.13 or 0.97694677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

