Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.90 Million

Analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to post sales of $19.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. Sientra reported sales of $22.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $77.90 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $95.80 million, with estimates ranging from $93.60 million to $98.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Sientra had a negative net margin of 118.93% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIEN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

Sientra stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. Sientra has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $264.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62.

In other news, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $445,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $34,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,200 shares of company stock valued at $499,696 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sientra by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sientra by 3,231.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sientra by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 921.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

