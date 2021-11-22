Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Short Interest Update

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Sierra Oncology from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:SRRA traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $22.25. 276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

