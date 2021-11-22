Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Boeing by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

BA opened at $214.13 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $191.85 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.37 and its 200 day moving average is $227.02.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

