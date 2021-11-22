Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $232,000.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

