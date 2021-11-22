Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.19.

OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93. Sika has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $39.91.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

