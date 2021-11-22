SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Short Interest Update

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the October 14th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 20.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 99.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 60.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 67.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

SkyWater Technology stock opened at $19.84 on Monday. SkyWater Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.58.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 93.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWater Technology will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.