SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,818,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,441,000 after acquiring an additional 674,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,321,000 after acquiring an additional 112,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,650 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,337,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,744,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,104,000 after acquiring an additional 77,052 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $73.20 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.76.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.08%.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.