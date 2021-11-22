So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.47), Fidelity Earnings reports. So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.34%.

SY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.32. 791,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.77 million, a P/E ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 0.34. So-Young International has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in So-Young International by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 92,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

