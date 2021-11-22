Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.07.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($38.64) to €36.00 ($40.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($20.45) to €28.00 ($31.82) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €23.00 ($26.14) to €25.00 ($28.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

SCGLY stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. 128,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.04.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

