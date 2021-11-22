Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Short Interest Update

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 315,500 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the October 14th total of 235,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,155.0 days.

SWDAF opened at $41.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $38.48 and a 1 year high of $50.32.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

