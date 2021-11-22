Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE DTC opened at $17.87 on Monday. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $23.39.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

