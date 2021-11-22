Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NYSE:DTC opened at $17.26 on Monday. Solo Brands has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

