Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $39,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $132,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,853 shares of company stock valued at $300,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.38. 322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,405. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

