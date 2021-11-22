Sphinx Trading LP Acquires Shares of 85,000 Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 85,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000. Unisys accounts for approximately 2.2% of Sphinx Trading LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Unisys by 15.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 127,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,849 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 8.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 28.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,604 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $19.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $223,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UIS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

