Sphinx Trading LP Buys Shares of 2,625 ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBT. Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 129,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at about $4,268,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at about $235,000.

Shares of TBT stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

