Sphinx Trading LP Buys Shares of 5,000 Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLY. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Soliton by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Soliton by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 44,717 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Soliton by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soliton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Soliton by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Soliton alerts:

NASDAQ:SOLY opened at $21.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $458.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 0.17. Soliton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.