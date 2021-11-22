Sphinx Trading LP Buys Shares of 8,382 Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Xencor by 716.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 109.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 43.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 145.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $36.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -368.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

