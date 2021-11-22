Sphinx Trading LP Makes New $145,000 Investment in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in VEREIT by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,183 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 227.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 27,171 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 165.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,386,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,667,000 after buying an additional 864,099 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 2.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $50.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $52.53.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $289.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.90 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.