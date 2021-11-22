Sphinx Trading LP Makes New $187,000 Investment in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 728.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,681,000 after buying an additional 4,324,459 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the second quarter worth $162,287,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 994.7% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,273,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,856,000 after buying an additional 2,974,077 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the second quarter worth $140,699,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,780,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,159,000 after buying an additional 147,662 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD opened at $47.25 on Monday. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.97.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 89.48%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

