Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Lowered to $69.00 at Mizuho

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.22.

SR opened at $61.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.20. Spire has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Spire by 3,467.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,154,000 after purchasing an additional 513,130 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 48,001.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 489,616 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after acquiring an additional 380,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Spire by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,987,000 after purchasing an additional 244,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Spire by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,761,000 after purchasing an additional 233,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

