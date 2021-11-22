Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,998,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,526 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up about 10.0% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 2.05% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $97,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 46,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,949,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,373,000 after buying an additional 184,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $588,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

PHYS stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,304. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.