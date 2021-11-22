Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $12,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Square by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 71,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 37,723 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $1,558,285.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,365 shares in the company, valued at $39,521,477.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total value of $1,009,766.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,433 shares in the company, valued at $28,286,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,166 shares of company stock worth $23,269,558 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.49.

NYSE SQ opened at $222.42 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.36 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a PE ratio of 210.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.50.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

