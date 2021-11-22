Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,557 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.68. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $510.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.