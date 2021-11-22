Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 1,717 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 265,001 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 472.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 84,267 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,160,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 66,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of DRH opened at $9.55 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

