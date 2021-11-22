Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,743 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the second quarter worth approximately $412,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 4.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 3.6% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 147,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NX opened at $23.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $774.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.93. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.