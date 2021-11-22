Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.13% of Alpine Income Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $17.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.89 million, a P/E ratio of 105.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 600.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.