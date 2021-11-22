SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Short Interest Up 18.9% in October

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the October 14th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,582. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.18.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,504 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,955,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,411,000 after acquiring an additional 88,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,416,000 after acquiring an additional 442,246 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,892,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,076,000 after buying an additional 342,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.