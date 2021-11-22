SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Short Interest Up 17.3% in October

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 597,600 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the October 14th total of 509,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,494.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SSPPF opened at $3.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. SSP Group has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

