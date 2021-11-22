S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.82.

Several research firms have commented on STBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

S&T Bancorp stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.72. 101,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,079. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

