STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $713,764.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,776.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,315 shares of company stock worth $14,541,201. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 432.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,504,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 18.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 34.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,660,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $110.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,452. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $163.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.20 and a beta of 0.95.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

