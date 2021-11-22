STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,528 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 432.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $5,504,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 34.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $3,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $3,997,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,717,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,315 shares of company stock worth $14,541,201. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAA. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $110.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.71. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.20 and a beta of 0.95.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

